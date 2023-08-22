🏈 Daniel Hishaw Jr. Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is among the players named to the 2023 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, which was announced Tuesday.

This is the second preseason honor for Hishaw, who was previously named to the watch list for Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top running back.

Hishaw had an electric start to the 2022 season and finished the season ranked third on the team in rushing despite playing just five games before suffering a season-ending hip injury. He had at least 50 rushing yards in each of the first four games and averaged 6.0 yards per carry for the season with five rushing touchdowns. Hishaw added 95 yards and a touchdown receiving, including one of the highlight plays of the season as he took a screen pass 73 yards for a score against Duke.

A native of Moore, Oklahoma, Hishaw has rushed for 495 yards in his two seasons at Kansas. In 13 career games, he is averaging 7.4 yards per carry with eight total touchdowns to his credit. He is expected to fully healthy for the start of the 2023 season.

Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. The honorees are selected in a vote by a panel of AP writers, editors, college sports information directors, and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives.

