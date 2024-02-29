🏈 Daryl Agpalsa Introduced as Kansas Football Offensive Line Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A veteran offensive line coach, including six years under head coach Lance Leipold, Daryl Agpalsa was introduced as Kansas football’s offensive line coach Thursday.

Agpalsa [Ag-PAWL-suh] comes to Kansas after five seasons at Northern Illinois, where he coached the Huskies to seven all-conference honors and appearances in the 2021 Cure Bowl and 2023 Camellia Bowl. Agpalsa served on Leipold’s staff previously at Buffalo from 2014-18 and UW-Whitewater from 2012-13.

In his five years at NIU, Agpalsa coached the Huskies to one of the strongest offensive line units in the MAC, which paved the way for the second-most rushing yards per game in the conference in 2023 (179.6) and allowed the fewest sacks (12) in 2022.

Agpalsa coached standout offensive lineman Nolan Potter to First Team All-MAC honors in each of the last two seasons along with Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2023.

In 2021, the Huskies finished the season with a 9-5 record, a MAC Championship and an appearance in the Cure Bowl, in which the Huskies’ offensive line paved the way for the fourth-best rushing offense in the country at 241.4 yards per game. NIU also allowed the second-fewest sacks in the FBS with 13 in 14 games.

Prior to NIU, Agpalsa served as the offensive line coach under Leipold at Buffalo, where he coached five All-MAC performers from 2015-18. Buffalo ranked in the top-10 in the country in fewest sacks and fewest tackles-for-loss allowed in 2018 and ranked 22nd in sacks allowed and seventh in fewest TFLs surrendered in 2017. The Bulls won 10 games and the MAC East Division in 2018 en route to an appearance in the Dollar General Bowl.

Prior to his time at Buffalo, Agpalsa spent two seasons as the offensive line coach at Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater. During his two seasons, the Warhawks went undefeated, winning the 2013 and 2014 National Championships, and led the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in scoring offense (40.1 ppg), rushing offense (218.2) and passing offense (269.5).

Before Whitewater, Agpalsa served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Minnesota, working primarily with the offensive line for three seasons.

Agpalsa coached the offensive line at Hamline University (Minn.) for three seasons (2007-09) and was on the staff at Linfield College (Oregon), his alma mater, from 2003-06. He helped produce four all-conference offensive linemen during his time at Hamline, and 10 all-conference linemen, including two All-Americans, at Linfield, which won three straight league titles (2003, 2004, 2005) and the 2004 NCAA Division III championship.

A native of Waipahu, Hawaii, Agpalsa was a First Team All-American offensive lineman at Linfield in 2002 and was named All-Northwest Conference three times. The Wildcats won three league championships in his four seasons as a starter.

He earned his bachelor’s in business from Linfield in 2002 and a master’s degree in education (applied kinesiology and sport management) from Minnesota in 2012.

Agpalsa and his wife Ali have two daughters, Addison and Hailey, and a son, Noa.