🏈 Details Announced for Kansas Football Spring Showcase on April 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With spring football underway, Kansas Football announced details for its annual Spring Showcase, presented by Kansas Lottery, which will be played on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

The Spring Showcase will give fans a first look at the 2024 Kansas Jayhawks, who finished the 2023 season ranked No. 23 following a 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023. The Spring Showcase will feature activities for the whole family along with an enjoyable evening of football.

The Spring Showcase will feature on-field drills and scrimmages, with fan competitions and activities taking place throughout the Showcase. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Family Fun Zone with inflatables, giveaways including the 2024 spring poster, face painters, balloon artists and more. Chick-Fil-A and Kona Ice will have food trucks stationed on the concourse near the softball field. KU Students in attendance are also encouraged to stop by the Student Union Activities table on the concourse to receive a free concessions voucher.

Gates will open to Rock Chalk Park at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the Spring Showcase is free with no ticket needed for admission. Seating for approximately 6,000 fans will be available on a first come, first served basis with seats available along the west grandstand and the berm surrounding the field.

Kansas’ clear bag policy will be in effect and metal detectors will be in use upon entry. For more information on Kansas’ clear bag policy, click here.

Parking will be free at all surrounding Rock Chalk Park lots, as well as the parking lot of LMH Health located on Rock Chalk Drive. Shuttles will transport fans from LMH Health parking lots to the south entrance of Rock Chalk Park.

Coverage of the Spring Showcase can be found on the Jayhawk Radio Network, while a broadcast will be available on ESPN+ in the days following the Spring Showcase.

Kansas Football is coming off a 9-4 season in 2023, winning the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against UNLV for the program’s first bowl victory since 2008. The Jayhawks won nine games in a season for just the seventh time in program history. Head Coach Lance Leipold will welcome back several key members of the 2023 team, including running back Devin Neal, receivers Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner and quarterback Jalon Daniels on offense.

Defensively, Kansas will welcome back two-time first-team All-Big 12 cornerback Cobee Bryant, along with the team’s other starting cornerback, Mello Dotson. The team will also return defensive standouts Jereme Robinson, Marvin Grant Jr., JB Brown, Taiwan Berryhill and others.

With the transformative University of Kansas Gateway Project underway, the Jayhawks will play all six of its 2024 home games in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The first two games against Lindenwood and UNLV will be played at Children’s Mercy Park – the home of Sporting Kansas City and the MLS – while the four Big 12 Conference games against Colorado, TCU, Houston and Iowa State will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For Kansas’ complete 2024 schedule, click here.

Fans looking to support the Jayhawks throughout the 2024 season can purchase a full six-game season ticket package beginning at $275. There will also be a family zone opportunity for $200 per ticket. Full season ticket holders for the 2024 season will have priority for the 2025 season – the first inside the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a four-game package for the games solely at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with that package slated to go on sale June 3. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.