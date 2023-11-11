🏈 Dillons Sunflower Showdown to Kickoff at 6 p.m. on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2023 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on FS1, the Big 12 announced Saturday evening. Kansas will host the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

This will be the 121st all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and Wildcats, and it will become KU’s most-played rivalry, surpassing the 120 all-time games played between Kansas and Missouri. Kansas leads the all-time series 65-50-5, including a mark of 37-22-2 in games played in Lawrence.

The 6 p.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ fourth night game of the season, where the Jayhawks are 4-0, while it will be the second game played on FS1 this season.

No. 19 Kansas fell to 7-3 on the year and 4-3 in Big 12 play after suffering a 16-13 defeat to Texas Tech on Saturday after the Red Raiders kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Jayhawks have already secured the program’s first winning season since 2008 and qualified for a bowl game for the second-consecutive season.

Kansas State improved to 7-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 59-25 victory over Baylor, their fourth win in the past five games.

Kansas Athletics announced Friday that KU will host Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the fourth sellout of the season and seventh under head coach Lance Leipold. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.