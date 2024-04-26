🏈 Dominick Puni Chosen by 49ers in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football standout offensive lineman Dominick Puni was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday evening, going to the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 86.

Puni becomes KU’s highest-drafted player since 2008, when Aqib Talib was selected in the first round (pick 20) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s the first Jayhawk offensive lineman selected since Hakeem Adeniji was a sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and the highest drafted Kansas offensive lineman since Mike Wellman was picked in the third round (pick 81) by the Los Angeles Rams in 1979.

Puni was a two-year starter for the Jayhawks, playing at left guard for all 13 games during the 2022 season before moving to left tackle for his senior season. In 2023, he ranked third among FBS tackles with a pass blocking grade of 90.5 from PFF, while not allowing a quarterback sack in 745 snaps. He helped pave the way for KU’s rushing attack, which ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 211.3 yards per game.

A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Puni is a two-time All-Big 12 selection, receiving All-Big 12 First Team accolades from the AP and Coaches during the 2023 season after earning honorable mention in 2022. He was also a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year award and was selected to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Puni transferred to Kansas following four seasons at the University of Central Missouri, starting all 13 games in 2019 and earning honorable mention all-conference honors.