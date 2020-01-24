👟 Dudarev Highlights Final Day of the Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Track & Field concluded its home indoor schedule with the Jayhawk Classic inside Anschutz Pavilion on Friday, where senior Gleb Dudarev threw a new school and facility record and the No. 11 throw in NCAA history in the men’s weight throw.

"“I thought we did better as a team. Some of our team opened up this weekend and did very well. But what can you say about Gleb (Dudarev). First meet of the season, he throws 80 feet, which is just huge. Great accomplishment for him and we’re very excited for him.”"

When you know you just became the No. 5 performer in NCAA history 💪😏

Although Dudarev wouldn’t surpass his mark of 24.38m (80-00 ft.) on his next four throws, he did surpass Egafonov’s previous school record on four occasions on Friday. Dudarev’s throw also took over the NCAA lead in the event by nearly three meters.

On Dudarev’s second throw of the day in the men’s weight throw, he unleashed a throw of 24.38m (80-00 ft.), breaking the school record of 23.60m (77-5.25 ft.) set by Egor Agafonov in 2007. Dudarev’s throw also made him the No. 5 performer in NCAA history, while marking the best throw in all of the NCAA since the 2015 season.

In addition to Dudarev’s record-breaking performance, the Jayhawks had a number of strong performances on Friday, including freshman Mark Burdin’s score of 4,982 points in the men’s heptathlon. Burdin’s score made him the No. 6 performer in Kansas history, while putting him in the top-16 in the NCAA in his Kansas heptathlon debut.

In the women’s pentathlon, sophomore Toni Englund put together a strong showing by scoring a total of 3,600 points to place second overall, while freshman Alice Boasso scored 3,481 points to place third. Englund’s performance marked a personal best by over 400 points, while putting her in the top-20 of the NCAA this season.

In the men’s pole vault competition, sophomore Zach Bradford picked up where he left off from a week ago, vaulting 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.) to win the event, while tying his season-best set at last week’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular. Bradford’s mark of 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.) already ranks third in the NCAA entering this weekend.

On the track, the Jayhawks won a total of six events, including a pair of victories in the women’s 60 and 200 meters from junior Morganne Mukes. Mukes qualified for the women’s 60 meter finals early on Friday by running a 7.62 in the qualifying round, before finishing her day with a first place finish in the event final, running a 7.62.

In the men’s distance medley relay, the Kansas team of Jack Young, Colin Dwyer, Ethan Donley and John Luder won the event by running a 10:14.55, besting Kansas’ previous season best of 10:25.71 set earlier this season at the Bob Timmons Challenge. The effort by Friday’s distance medley relay team ranks No. 15 in the NCAA entering this weekend.

Friday’s Jayhawk Classic marked the final home indoor meet of the season for the Jayhawks, as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to compete in the Carolina Challenge on January 31. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for six more road meets during the indoor season, including the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14. For a full season schedule, click here.