🏈 Eight Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football was well-represented by eight Jayhawks on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, including Earl Bostick Jr., Cobee Bryant, Sam Burt, Jared Casey, Jalon Daniels, Mason Fairchild, Eriq Gilyard and Reis Vernon.

The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first and second team honorees announced in late December.

To qualify for the Academic All-District teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 50 percent of all contests.

Kansas’ eight honorees are tied for the most in the Big 12 Conference, along with Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

For more information on the CSC All-America program, click here. See below for a list of Jayhawks on the CSC Academic All-District Teams:

Earl Bostick Jr., MBA Business Administration

Sam Burt, Environmental Studies/Environmental Assessment Graduate Certificate

Cobee Bryant, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jared Casey, Sport Management

Jalon Daniels, Sport Management

Mason Fairchild, Engineering Physics

Eriq Gilyard, Sport Management

Reis Vernon, Accounting