🏈 Eight Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ Kansas Football was well-represented by eight Jayhawks on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, including Earl Bostick Jr., Cobee Bryant, Sam Burt, Jared Casey, Jalon Daniels, Mason Fairchild, Eriq Gilyard and Reis Vernon.

The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nationโ€™s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first and second team honorees announced in late December.

To qualify for the Academic All-District teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 50 percent of all contests.

Kansasโ€™ eight honorees are tied for the most in the Big 12 Conference, along with Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

For more information on the CSC All-America program, click here. See below for a list of Jayhawks on the CSC Academic All-District Teams:

Earl Bostick Jr., MBA Business Administration

Sam Burt, Environmental Studies/Environmental Assessment Graduate Certificate

Cobee Bryant, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jared Casey, Sport Management

Jalon Daniels, Sport Management

Mason Fairchild, Engineering Physics

Eriq Gilyard, Sport Management

Reis Vernon, Accounting