🏈 Fairchild Named Semifinalist for 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior tight end Mason Fairchild has been selected as one of 201 semifinalists nationwide for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

Celebrating its 34th year, the Campbell Trophy is presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) and recognizes an individual as an absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The 201 semifinalists is a record for the trophy, eclipsing the previous mark of 199 nominees in 2000. The impressive list of candidates boasts an impressive 3.65 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees.

From Andale, Kansas, Fairchild is in his fourth year as a starting tight end for the Jayhawks. He has appeared in 48 games as a Jayhawk, making 33 starts, both of which are the most among offensive players on the Kansas roster this season. Fairchild is fifth on the team with eight receptions for 111 yards, an average of 13.9 yards per reception in 2023. For his career, he sits just outside the top five for career receptions by a tight end with 63 catches for 771 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fairchild was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 202 and he’s a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection while majoring in Engineering Physics. He has previously been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes student-athletes from around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 25, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

The Campbell Trophy was first awarded in 1990. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and eight first-round NFL draft picks. Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the storied venue.

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 30 with a matchup of Top 25 teams at No. 3 Texas. Kickoff from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in front of a nationally televised audience on ABC.