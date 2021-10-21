🏈 Fan Reminders and Tips Ahead of Oklahoma Game

As Kansas Football is set to host No. 3/2 Oklahoma this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Jayhawk fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of services aimed to improve their gameday experience.

Kansas Athletics has been notified by our event staffing partner that there will be a staff shortage at Saturday’s game due to industry wide staffing challenges. This has been the case for many venues and stadiums around the country so please be patient and arrive to your seats early.

In advance of kickoff, fans are encouraged to follow these helpful tips:

Leave your house earlier than usual

Arrive early with your tickets already downloaded on your mobile device

Plan on leaving your tailgate a little early to allow plenty of time to get through the ticketing gates

Be patient and expect to stand in lines throughout the game

Get to your seat early and enjoy the pregame festivities

Be courteous and helpful to your fellow fans

Assist those who may be newer to Memorial Stadium

Tailgating on Campanile Hill for Saturday’s game will begin at 8 a.m. The Hawk Zone, featuring inflatable games, bag toss, face painters, balloon artists and more, will open at 9 a.m. Fans are also encouraged to welcome the team during Hawk Walk, which is scheduled for 8:45 a.m., on the south end of Memorial Stadium.

New for this week vs. Oklahoma, fans can text KUGATES to 55678 to get real-time gate line wait times as you prepare to enter David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Text KUGATES to 55678 today.