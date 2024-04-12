🏈 Fans Get First Look at the 2024 Kansas Jayhawks at Friday's Spring Showcase

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Jayhawk fans got their first look at the 2024 Kansas Football team on Friday night, as the Jayhawks hosted its annual Spring Showcase to Rock Chalk Park.

The showcase featured an evening of activities at Rock Chalk Park, featuring on-field action that included practice periods and two 30-minutes halves of live football.

A televised broadcast will not be carried live but will be available on ESPN+ beginning next week.

The Jayhawks enter the 2024 season under head coach Lance Leipold, as the Jayhawks are coming off its first winning season since 2008. Under Leipold, the Jayhawks have been to back-to-back bowl games, including a 49-36 win over UNLV in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Kansas will kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Lindenwood at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. All six of Kansas’ 2024 home games will be played in the Kansas City Metro due to construction on the university’s Gateway District.

Fans looking to support the Jayhawks throughout the 2024 season can purchase a full six-game season ticket package beginning at $275. There will also be a family zone opportunity for $200 per ticket. Full season ticket holders for the 2024 season will have priority for the 2025 season – the first inside the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a four-game package for the games solely at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with that package slated to go on sale June 3. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.