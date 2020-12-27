🥎 Favorite Holiday Traditions share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Name Brittany Jackson Class Senior Position OF Hometown Mansfield, Texas

A tradition that we have ever since we have been in Kansas is we have gone to the Union Station in Kansas City every year. We go there to look at all the lights and great decorations they have put up around the building. It is one of many ways we like to get together and dress up and take pictures and celebrate the holidays!

Name Morgyn Wynne Class Junior Position IF Hometown Pittsburg, California

My favorite Christmas tradition is matching pajamas. Every year my family buys matching PJs and has a photo shoot on Christmas Day. It’s fun, comfy and cozy and we have a lot of fun with it.

Name Madison Hirsch Class Sophomore Position 3B/2B Hometown Farmers Branch, Texas

During the holiday season we like to focus on quality family time. Normally we have Christmas Eve dinner with my Grandma and my Mom’s side of the family, and open a few gifts with each other. On Christmas day, we wake up pretty early and open gifts, and then usually go see my Dad’s side of the family afterwards. We don’t do anything too crazy for Christmas, we just like to enjoy our time together as a family because we don’t get much of it.

Name Sophia Buzard Class Freshman Position OF Hometown Wichita, Kansas

Every Christmas Eve, my parents let us open our special gifts. These special gifts are called Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh. Basically, gold means a gift you really wanted, Frankincense is something for the family, like a board game or a family trip. Myrrh is a practical gift like clothing or shoes. This is my favorite tradition to do with my family!

Name Peyton Renzi Class Sophomore Position UT Hometown Overland Park, Kansas

A Christmas tradition that my family has is to get together with all of my extended family on Christmas eve and exchange gifts. We also watch Polar Express and drink hot chocolate!

Name Lexy Mills Class Junior Position RHP Hometown Calabasas, California

My family and I normally travel to Portland for the holidays to see the rest of our family. Every year we have a big Christmas Eve party. Unfortunately this year we won’t be doing that, but we are looking forward to creating new family traditions in California this year!

Name Kaitlyn Gee Class Freshman Position IF Hometown Southlake, Texas

My favorite tradition around this time of year, is spending time with my family. Every year on Christmas Eve, my family and I watch the Polar Express and make homemade hot chocolate. Before we go to bed on Christmas Eve, my dad always reads “T’was the Night Before Christmas” and The Story of Christmas from the Bible. We also decorate cookies and my brother and I always get matching Christmas pajamas to wear on Christmas Eve.

