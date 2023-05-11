🥎 First Round of the Big 12 Championship Postponed Due to Weather

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Leading 3-1 in the top of the fourth, Kansas Softball’s game against No. 8 Oklahoma State has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Oklahoma City area. Action is scheduled to pick back up Friday at 10 a.m. CT with the Jayhawks up a pair.

Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton was dealing in the circle to start. In the three innings she was able to pitch, Hamilton only allowed three hits, two walks and one run, including a strikeout in the bottom of the first and two shutout innings.

Oklahoma State got on the board first in the second. After a single and a walk to open the inning, the runner advanced to third thanks to a groundout. She was able to race home off of a deep sacrifice fly, giving the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

However, the Jayhawks responded in the next frame. After the first batter struck out, senior catcher Jordan Richards drew a walk and senior center fielder Shayna Espy singled to left, putting runners on first and second.

After going 8-for-11 last week, senior shortstop Haleigh Harper picked up where she left off. Harper ripped a double to the left field gap to score both runners and to give KU a 2-1 lead. In the next at-bat, freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh singled to center and Harper raced home to extend KU’s lead to 3-1 in the top of the third.

Hamilton then held the Cowgirls scoreless in the bottom half.

The remainder of the game will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.