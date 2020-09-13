🏈 Five Jayhawks Kick Off NFL Season on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The first Sunday of the NFL season is upon us, and five Jayhawks will take the field with their respective teams as they kick off the NFL season on Sunday.

Among them, Hakeem Adeniji looks to make his NFL debut with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Chris Harris Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers), and Bradley McDougald (New York Jets) will kick off their seasons with a new team. In his first-career game, Adeniji’s Bengals will face off against veteran Chris Harris Jr.’s Chargers.

Meanwhile, Steven Sims Jr., with the Washington Football Team looks to continue his success into year two of his career, after being among the NFL’s top return-men as a rookie in 2019. Sims also hauled in 34 receptions for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dorance Armstrong Jr., enters his third year with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, after recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble in 2019.

Here is the full Jayhawks in the NFL schedule for week one.

Player Team Opponent Time/TV

Steven Sims Jr. Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles 12 pm CT/FOX

Hakeem Adeniji Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers 3 pm CT/CBS

Chris Harris Jr. Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati Bengals 3 pm CT/CBS

Bradley McDougald New York Jets Buffalo Bills 12 pm CT/CBS

Dorance Armstrong Jr. Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams 7 pm CT/NBC