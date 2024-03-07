👟 Five Set to Compete at 2024 NCAA Indoor National Championships

BOSTON – Five members of the Kansas Track and Field team will be competing at the 2024 NCAA Indoor National Championships on March 8-9 in at The TRACK at new balance in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ashton Barkdull (No. 16), Clayton Simms (No. 4) and Mason Meinershagen (No. 6) are representing the pole vault squad, while Devin Loudermilk (No. 2) will be competing in the men’s high jump and Michael Joseph (No. 11) is set to run the 400m.

Most recently, Loudermilk, Joseph and Simms all captured individual Big 12 conference titles at the 2024 Indoor Big 12 Championship in Lubbock. Meinershagen was the women’s pole vault runner-up, while Barkdull took fourth in the men’s pole vault.

Meinershagen and Barkdull are both competing in their first-career Nationals meet, while Simms, Joseph and Loudermilk will all be returning to the big stage.

Friday’s events consist of Barkdull and Simms in the men’s pole vault final at 2 p.m. ET., Joseph in the men’s 400m semifinals at 4:20 p.m. ET and Meinershagen in the women’s pole vault at 6 p.m. ET.

Saturday will feature Loudermilk in the men’s high jump at 1 p.m. ET and Joseph’s 400m finals at 4:30 p.m. ET should he qualify.

Fans are encouraged to follow along on the ESPN+ livestream on both days, as well as the Kansas Track and Field social media platforms for in-meet updates.