🏈 2007 Re-Air: Kansas vs. Nebraska
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After two straight road games then-No. 8 Kansas (8-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) returned home to host Nebraska (4-5, 1-4) in its annual homecoming game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game, which was originally televised on Fox Sports Net (FSN) Saturday, Nov. 3 2007 at 11:30 a.m., will be re-aired Saturday, May 16 at noon on Facebook Live.
Fans wishing to watch the 2007 re-air, will also be able to watch on Midco Sports, Spectrum Sports and Cox Cable (check local listings for updated times and schedule).
KANSAS VS. NEBRASKA | QUICK HITS
- Kansas had played three of its last four games away from Lawrence
- KU had won seven straight home games (5-0 this year) as well as 16 of its last 18 at home in the last three seasons
- KU had the nation’s 23rd-best home record in the last five years at 24-7, 77.4 percent according to research by the Navy SID office
- KU looked to match a school record with six home wins in a season (done eight previous times)
- KU had won 11 of its last 12 games played anywhere dating back to last season
- KU’s eight straight victories give KU its longest winning streak since winning nine in 1951-52
- The 8-0 record is the best eight-game mark since posting an 8-0 mark in 1908 (that team went 9-0)
- KU’s eight-game winning streak is tied for the fourth longest active streak in the NCAA behind nine by Hawai’i, Ohio State and Boston College
- KU played on national television for the fourth time in five weeks.
ALREADY SOLD OUT
- The 2007 clash against Nebraska was announced as a sellout on Oct. 9, 2007. The Jayhawks are already on a school record attendance pace for the third straight season (averaged a then record 43,675 in 2005 before breaking that mark last year with a 44,137 average). This season KU is averaging 44,096 through five games prior to this week’s sellout. The last KU sellout was last season’s home finale against Kansas State when 51,821 were in attendance.
NCAA MOST PLAYED RIVALRIES (2007)
1. 116, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
2. 115, Kansas vs. Missouri
3. 113, Kansas vs. Nebraska
3. 113, Texas vs. Texas A&M
KU-NU LAST TIME IN LAWRENCE (2005)
Kansas stopped Nebraska’s 36-game winning streak in the series with a 40-15 victory against the Huskers on Nov. 5, 2005. Kansas built up a 14-2 first-quarter lead and led 17-9 at halftime. KU led 24-15 after three quarters before out-scoring Nebraska 16-0 in the final quarter. KU ran up 428 yards of total offense with 215 passing yards and 213 rushing yards, while holding Nebraska to just 138 yards. KU had two 100-yard rushers in Jon Cornish (101 yards) and Clark Green (100), while Jason Swanson threw for 215 yards, including six tosses for 100 yards to Mark Simmons. Kansas controlled the ball for 34:49, while NU had just 25:11 in possession time.