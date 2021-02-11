🎙️ Former KU All-American Wayne Simien Named Host of The Jayhawker Podcast

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The official podcast of Kansas Athletics, The Jayhawker, will feature a new host in 2021 and a name that will resonate with many fans. Former NBA Champion and Jayhawk legend, Wayne Simien, will jump in the host-seat and launch his first episode of the 2021 season next week. First on his list is with KU consensus All-America First Team honoree Sherron Collins, who was the 2010 winner of the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award and a member of the 2008 NCAA Championship team. The episode will debut on Tuesday, February 16th.

“I am looking forward to hosting this season of The Jayhawker podcast,” said Simien. “We want to provide listeners with inspiration and insight as they get a detailed glimpse into the experiences of our some of our most storied Jayhawks. There are so many great stories to tell from the past, present and future, and can’t wait to dive into those and go on this journey together.”

Simien was a consensus All-American in 2005 and was a Wooden and Naismith award finalist his senior season with the Jayhawks. The 2005 Big 12 Player of the Year was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Heat and part of the team that won the 2006 NBA Championship.

Subscribe and listen each week as we take you on a journey and re-live some of the greatest moments in Jayhawk history. This all-encompassing weekly podcast will dive deep into the lives of former coaches, student-athletes, staff, broadcasters, family members and much more.

