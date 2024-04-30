🏈 Four-Time Pro-Bowler Chris Harris Jr. Retires from NFL After 12 Seasons

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a successful 12-year NFL career that included four Pro Bowl appearances, All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl 50 title, Kansas Jayhawk Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Kansas, Harris signed with the Denver Broncos in 2011 and spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos, which included four Pro Bowl appearances and the Super Bowl 50 title. Harris was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 and is a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team.

Following nine seasons with the Broncos, Harris spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-2021, before finishing his playing career with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Over his NFL career, Harris finished with 621 tackles, 97 pass deflections, 22 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles and 6 sacks.

Harris played at Kansas from 2007-10, where he played in 50 career games as a Jayhawk, totaling 290 tackles (198 solo) and three interceptions. Harris was a part of two bowl victories, including the 2008 Orange Bowl vs. Virginia Tech and the 2008 Insight Bowl vs. Minnesota.

Harris was later inducted into the Kansas Football Ring of Honor in 2018.