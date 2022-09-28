🥎 Freshmen Dominate in Second Exhibition Contest of the Fall Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won its second fall-exhibition game of the season, propelled by a home run from freshman Lizzy Ludwig and six-straight innings with a run scored.

The Jayhawks were led with a solid pitching performance from newcomer Addison Purvis, allowing just two hits through two shutout innings. Junior Kasey Hamilton pitched two innings, striking out three batters and only allowing one hit.

After a scoreless first inning, sophomore Sara Roszak opened the second inning with a two-run double to left-center. The Braves answered, scoring three runs off two hits.

In the bottom of the fourth, Freshmen Aynslee Linduff and Emma Tatum combined for four RBI’s to extend the Jayhawks lead. The bottom of the fifth was opened with a no-doubt, solo-homerun to left by freshman Lizzy Ludwig, followed by a two-run double in the gap by Junior Katie Gee.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Ashlyn Anderson fired a two-run double into the right-field gap, increasing Kansas’ lead. Roszak had another double in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two runs.

The Jayhawks look to continue their fall success this Friday, Sept. 30th, at 4:00 p.m. CT vs. Wichita State.