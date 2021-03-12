🥎 Friday Games of Rock Chalk Challenge Postponed Due to Weather

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team’s game against the University of Northern Iowa on Friday, Mar. 12 at the Rock Chalk Challenge has been postponed until tomorrow due to weather in the area. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4 p.m.

Kansas and UNI will look to play the game Saturday, weather permitting. A game time has not been set yet. The rest of the Rock Chalk Challenge will be adjusted accordingly.

The game between South Dakota State and UNI that was scheduled for a 1 p.m. start today has also been postponed until further notice. KU administration, facilities and coaching staffs will continue to monitor the weather to determine a start time.

