🏈 Hakeem Adeniji Draft Q&A

On Saturday, Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was selected in the sixth round with the 180th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. After being selected, Adeniji met with the Bengals’ media to discuss being selected, his experiences at KU, and more.

What were your initial impressions about the Bengals at the Senior Bowl? “I know it was a tough year last year, but prior to that, there was a lot of success. There’s a new coaching staff, and a pretty successful organization, outside of last year.” Are you more comfortable at tackle or guard?

“I’m more comfortable at tackle, but I can do either.” How comfortable are you at both tackle spots?

“I’m more comfortable at left, because I played it so much. But the guy I’m training with is working on both sides. Right tackle is never going to be the same as left, but I can still do it pretty close to the same high level.” Did you look forward to showing off your versatility at the Senior Bowl?

“It definitely helped, and it was one of the things I was looking forward to. A lot of people wanted me to move inside to guard. I worked for it, and I feel like I showed what I could do, especially considering I hadn’t played the position since high school.” What was it like meeting with the Bengals’ offensive line coaches?

“It was good. Coach Turner is hilarious. He’s an older guy, and it was good to hear what he had to say.” Were there discussions at Kansas about moving to guard?

“Not really. My senior year, I started to train for center in case that needed to happen, but guard was never really in the picture at Kansas.” Going from being a 0-star recruit to being drafted, when did you start to see the NFL as a possibility?

“It’s always been there. It’s always been my dream, and I’ve always worked for it. I put in that time and the things necessary to be successful. In my mind, regardless of my recruitment or how other people saw me, I knew I had business being here as long as I did what I needed to do.” How much do you think four years of reps played a role in your development?

“Experience is probably one of the biggest things. It’s irreplaceable. There’s no way to prepare for playing other than just playing. Getting all those reps was big for me in my development.”

