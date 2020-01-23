👟 Heptathletes Kick Off First Day of the Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Track & Field kicked off the first day of the Jayhawk Classic in Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday, as the men’s heptathletes competed in their first four events to open competition.

Through the first four events, including the 60 meters, long jump, shot put and high jump, freshman Mark Burdin leads the group of heptathletes with 2,911 points, followed by freshman Tyler Pride in third with 2,726 points and Creed Puyear in sixth with 2,502 points.

In the first event of the day, the heptathlon 60 meters, Pride led the Jayhawks in the event with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 7.22. Following Pride was Burdin in 7.39 and Puyear in 7.42.

Pride added to his effort in the heptathlon long jump, where he won the competition with a jump of 6.99m (22-11.25 ft.) on his third attempt. His jump added 811 points to his tally, and fell just short of his personal best 7.14m (23-5.25 ft.) set at last week’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

In the men’s shot put, Burdin took over the overall heptathlon lead with a top throw of 13.28m (43-07 ft.), which marked a new personal best in the shot put. Burdin’s throw added 684 points to his score, which led the group with 2,197 points through three events.

To round out the first day of the men’s heptathon, Burdin and Pride took the top two spots in the men’s heptathlon high jump competition, with both Jayhawks clearing 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.) to earn 714 points and tie their personal bests in the event.

The heptathletes will continue their competition on Friday beginning at 9:20 a.m., with the heptathlon 60 meter hurdles, followed by the pole vault and 1,000 meters. The Jayhawk Classic begins on Friday at 9:00 a.m., with the morning session, followed by the evening session beginning at 5 p.m. For a full meet schedule and more, click here.