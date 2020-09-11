Holland Strikes Late to Lift Kansas Past Texas, 1-0
AUSTIN, Texas – Senior midfielder Ceri Holland netted the game’s lone goal with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation to propel the Kansas Jayhawks over the Texas Longhorns, 1-0, in the 2020 season opener Friday night inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The win moved the Jayhawks to 1-0-0 to start the season, while Texas fell to 0-1-0 in 2020.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
With the match deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the 10 minutes of regulation, freshman Avery Smith gained possession near midfield and headed toward the UT goal on a nearly 30-yard sprint. Smith played a pass to a streaking Holland, who cut across a Longhorn defender and into the Texas box. The senior played in a shot toward the near post that snuck under the outstretched arms of the UT goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The goal, the 11th of Holland’s career, would be enough to earn KU the win.
STAT OF THE GAME
7 – Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters collected seven saves on the night as she and the Jayhawk defense opened the shutout with a clean sheet. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri product made a pair of key stops, including one that she tipped over the crossbar midway through the second frame, to keep the game scoreless.
NOTES
- The win marked the 10th-straight unbeaten result against a Big 12 opponent dating back to last season. The Jayhawks now have a victory or a tie against every team in the conference in the last calendar year.
- Holland’s goal marked the 14th game-winner a Jayhawks has scored in the final 15 minutes of regulation or overtime since the start of 2018.
- A total of six Jayhawks made their Kansas soccer debuts: junior Rylan Childers, freshman Brie Severns, freshman Kate Dreyer, freshman Avery Smith, freshman Shira Elinav and freshman Moira Kelley.
- Kansas is now 13-7-2 in regular-season openers during Mark Francis’ 22 seasons as head coach and has won their season debut in each of the last three seasons.
- The win moved the KU-Texas series to 17-8-3 in favor of the Longhorns, however, Kansas has won three of the last four meetings in Austin.
- Goalkeeper Sarah Peters tallied her 21st-career shutout, making her just seven shy of tying the program’s all-time record of 28, held by Meghan Miller.
QUOTE OF THE GAME
"It was a tough game. They threw a lot at us and we threw a lot at them. It was all down to mentality. In the end and I think the whole team came together. It’s a great result for us on the road."Senior midfielder Ceri Holland
UP NEXT
Kansas is slated to return to Lawrence for its 2020 home opener on September 18 to take on Oklahoma at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.