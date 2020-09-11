Holland Strikes Late to Lift Kansas Past Texas, 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas – Senior midfielder Ceri Holland netted the game’s lone goal with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation to propel the Kansas Jayhawks over the Texas Longhorns, 1-0, in the 2020 season opener Friday night inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The win moved the Jayhawks to 1-0-0 to start the season, while Texas fell to 0-1-0 in 2020.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

With the match deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the 10 minutes of regulation, freshman Avery Smith gained possession near midfield and headed toward the UT goal on a nearly 30-yard sprint. Smith played a pass to a streaking Holland, who cut across a Longhorn defender and into the Texas box. The senior played in a shot toward the near post that snuck under the outstretched arms of the UT goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The goal, the 11th of Holland’s career, would be enough to earn KU the win.