🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | How It Works: The Gear at KU

116. How it Works: The Gear at KU

How does a player convey swag? Is it hitting a fadeaway jumper over a defender? A running back bowling over a defensive back for a score? Maybe launching a 400 foot bomb over the fence. Sometimes, it just comes down to the jersey on your back. Before that jersey made it to the court or field, it was meticulously planned, from the first stitch to the final fold before being put into game action.

This is a special How It Works edition of the Jayhawker Podcast featuring the gear of KU.