🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 8

Saturday’s matchup will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Kansas and Baylor on the gridiron, in a series dating back to the 1971 season. Baylor leads the all-time series 17-4, which includes a 10-0 mark in games played in Waco. The Jayhawks are searching for their first win over Baylor since a 58-10 victory over the Bears in Lawrence in 2007.

The Jayhawks are 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play following a high-scoring, 52-42, defeat at Oklahoma on October 15. Kansas has now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season after starting the year 5-0 and hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the October 8th matchup against TCU. Baylor has also suffered consecutive defeats, falling to Oklahoma State and West Virginia in their last two games to drop to 3-3 on the year and 1-2 in Big 12 play.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football is set to return to the Lone Star State on Saturday, October 22, for a Big 12 Conference matchup against Baylor. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be the Jayhawks sixth consecutive nationally-televised contest, airing on ESPN2.

"As hard as it was for us to crack the Top 25, it’s probably just as easy for them to remove us. Which means we still have a lot to prove to people. We have to prove it on the field, we have to be consistent. "

Maxwell Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club announced on October 12th the final watch list additions for the 86th Maxwell Award, presented to the Outstanding Player in college football. Among the additions was Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has had a breakthrough season leading the Jayhawks. Players named were selected by the MFC national selection committee and these players will be eligible for consideration as semifinalists for the award. Semifinalists will be announced on Monday, November 1st, and voting will commence the following day.

Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List for JD6‼️ pic.twitter.com/aBUfEKcvUs — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 12, 2022



Game Preview

Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.

Game Notes | Kansas Game Preview

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) travels to Texas for the second time this season, after defeating Houston on Sept. 17, 48-30. Kansas will look to break a two-game skid following defeats against No. 17 TCU, 31-38, on Oct. 8, and Oklahoma, 42-52, on Oct. 15.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game after dropping two straight games, falling to Oklahoma State, 36-25, at home on Oct. 1, before losing at West Virginia, 43-40, on Oct. 13. Baylor has a top 25 scoring offense, averaging 37.8 points per game, which ranks 25th in the country.

An incredible catch from every angle 😱 pic.twitter.com/QprAgTvWE0 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 17, 2022

Quotable #2

“Overcoming adversity is something that Coach (Matt) Gildersleeve always harps on. During winter workouts, he always tried to put us in adverse positions. So, I think we’re a team that’s built for that. I mean, obviously we’ve had some guys go down, but it’s next man up. That’s what’s so great about the competition we have on the team, is we have so many guys chomping at the bit ready to go. So, I think we’re going to respond well.” – Mason Fairchild, senior tight end

Special Guests

Following practice on Thursday, the Jayhawks were greeted by friends from the Hilltop Child Development Center on campus.

Always for the kids ❤️💙 Thanks to our new friends from Hilltop Child Development Center for stopping by after practice today! pic.twitter.com/a0ZSKFxW6a — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 13, 2022

Coach of the Year Watch List – full release

Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold is one of 25 college football coaches on the American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

Leipold, now in his second year at Kansas, has guided the Jayhawks to their best start of the season since 2009, while Kansas was previously ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

Leipold was also selected as a CBS Sports Midseason Coach of the Year, alongside Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Illinois’ Bret Bielema.

Lance Leipold has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List! pic.twitter.com/lF4g6TJdR8 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 19, 2022

Week 7 Recap – full recap

No. 19 Kansas dropped a high-scoring, 52-42, contest at Oklahoma on Saturday at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The Jayhawks fall to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while OU improves to 4-3 and picks up its first conference win to move to 1-3.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter and were tied 14-14 until OU scored three straight touchdowns to build a 35-14 lead late in the first half. KU got an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Mason Fairchild before halftime, cutting it to 35-21 at the break. OU scored on its first drive of the third quarter to push its lead back to 21 at 49-28, but KU outscored the Sooners 14-3 the rest of the way to get back within 10 points for the final margin.

Fairchild and Lawrence Arnold both had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns through the air while Devin Neal and Ky Thomas each added rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jason Bean finished 16-of-27 for 265 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Did You Know?

Redshirt quarterback Jason Bean is one of just four Power 5 quarterbacks this season to throw for 250+ yards and four-plus touchdowns in back-to-back games, joining C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State). Bean is the only one of the four to do it against two conference opponents.

Can you feel it? pic.twitter.com/SewQJxrqab — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 13, 2022

Get Your Tickets

Only two home games remain for Kansas in the 2022 season. The Jayhawks have a bye week next week, ahead of a matchup with nationally-ranked Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on November 5th. KU will also host Texas for Senior Day on November 19th. Single-game tickets for the remaining home dates can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball)

Up Next

Kansas has its lone bye week on the schedule next Saturday, October 29, and will return to action on Saturday, November 5, against Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Kickoff time for that game has not yet been set.