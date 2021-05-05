Darrell Stuckey II: It's A New Day in Lawrence

It’s a new day here at the University of Kansas.

It has only been a few days since coach Leipold arrived, but you can already feel a difference.

When he got here, one of the first things he said was: “They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

The new vision here at Kansas is about standing side by side. It’s about building those sorts of relationships that pull people in rather than pushing them away. If you stand side by side instead of across from one another, it allows you to look out together and see the same thing.

It’s a metaphor, sure, but it’s an approach that 100% resonates with me and resembles what I stand for as well.

This is our chance to build something phenomenal here at KU. It’s an opportunity for all of us to bring this shared vision to life.

I’m just so excited to be back where it all started for me. My role, it feels purposeful and like something I was destined to do.

Side by side, shoulder to shoulder, brick by brick—we will build up this program.

Together!

Home Sweet Home

Kansas is home to me. My wife and I grew up here, and we both graduated from the University of Kansas. Being part of this group now means more than I can put into words.

When it comes to getting a job done, I can become a bit obsessive, especially when it’s something this close to my heart.

But over the years, I’ve learned how to use that to my advantage. Now, I get to obsess over the good things like helping to create an environment for these young men to thrive and reach their full potential. I get to work to remove the mental hindrances that keep us from being the best version of ourselves.

After my NFL career, I spent time developing and implementing a mentoring program before moving back to Lawrence and going into ministry full-time on campus here at KU. Those experiences prepared my return to football. They forged me into the man I am today.

But first, I had to pour myself out.

I had to empty my tank of who I was prior to coming back to Lawrence. I had to empty out Darrell, the football player, so I could be filled as a servant leader without the need for status to feel significant.