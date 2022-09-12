🏈 Jalon Daniels Named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three passing touchdown performance that led Kansas to a thrilling 55-42 overtime victory at West Virginia on Sept. 10, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week two of the college football season.

In the win, Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to redshirt freshman Quentin Skinner in overtime. Daniels’ three touchdown performances marks the second of his career (2021 at Texas), while he also got it done on the ground, rushing for a career-high 85 yards on 12 attempts. Daniels completed passes to eight different receivers in the Big 12 opening victory.

Daniels has led Kansas to a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011, completing 33-of-47 for 408 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Daniels was also added to the midseason watch list making him eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Awarded annually to the nation’s best college quarterback, the Davey O’Brien is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

Kansas will travel to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 17 at TDECU Stadium at 3 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will then return home to host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, September 24.

Davey O’Brien Great 8: Week 2

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Frank Harris, UTSA

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Caleb Williams, USC