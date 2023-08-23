🏈 Jalon Daniels Recognized on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, awarded to the top senior or upperclassmen quarterback set to graduate with their class. The Watch List recognition is Daniels’ sixth of the preseason.

Daniels is one of 48 of the nation’s leading quarterbacks on the list, which includes players from all 10 FBS conferences as well as a football independent. The preseason watch list is selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. This year’s watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 football season.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The Golden Arm Award is the sixth preseason watch list to recognize Daniels, who was also named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Daniels appears on watch lists for the Manning Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Daniels was a breakthrough player during the 2022 season as he led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and the program’s first bowl game appearance since 2008. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection after completing 152-of-230 (66.1 percent) passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 425 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Daniels capped off the season with a record-setting performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he went 37-of-55 for 544 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.

A native of Lawndale, California, Daniels was previously named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and earned preseason all-conference honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a Second Team Academic All-American in 2022 and was named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week following his performance at Houston. Daniels was a four-time Manning Award Star of the Week and a three-time Davey O’Brien Great 8 List honoree in 2022.

Daniels leads the Jayhawks into the upcoming season on Friday, September 1, taking on Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Season tickets, mini plans and non-conference single game tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Kansas football season. Mini plans are designed to allow fans to pick the games that work the best for them. During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

Furthermore, Sports Combo Passes for KU Students are also available for just $175. The pass includes access to both football and basketball tickets and can be purchased online through Enroll and Pay. For more information on student tickets, or to purchase today, click here.