🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Big 12 Basketball & College Football Coaching Carousel

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are giving you their early impressions of Big XII conference play. We’ll talk about the women’s team and their signature win over the Baylor Bears. You’ll hear who we think should be on the everyone’s all Big XII lists, and we’ll discuss the college football coaching carousel, and what that means for the Jayhawks and Lance Leipold.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com. By Black & Veatch. Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at www.bv.com/careers. And by Xfinity, the next generation 10G Network. Only from Xfinity. The future starts now.