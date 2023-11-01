🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Brian Borland

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re getting the inside story of the Jayhawk’s 38-33 win over 5th ranked Oklahoma. We’ll talk to Kansas Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland, about his defense’s big day, hear how he feels about getting bowl eligible, and get a preview of this weekend’s opponent Iowa State. Then we’ll get a view from the cockpit of an epic flyover of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium from two Kansas grads that made it happen, Mission Coordinator “Sticky” James Elliot and Pilot “Mojo” Jared Anderson.

