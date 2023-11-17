Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Buy Tickets Shop Gear
Open Search
Men's Basketball

🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Champions Classic, Dillons Sunflower Showdown & Maui Invitational

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking about the big win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, we’re getting ready for the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, and we’re breaking down the impressive field for the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Champions Classic, Dillons Sunflower Showdown & Maui Invitational

Spotify Google 810 Radio More Episodes

Today on the Jayhawker, we’re talking about the big win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic.  We’re getting ready for the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, and we’re breaking down the impressive field for the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at www.bv.com/careers

Powered by WMT Digital