🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, Maui Invitational, Volleyball Ranked Wins & Cayman Islands Classic

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re recapping the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown. Greg Gurley updates us on the scene in Honolulu as he is with the team at the Maui Invitational. Then, Wayne Simien talks about big wins for Kansas Women’s Volleyball against Baylor and BYU, and for Kansas Women’s Basketball against Virginia Tech and UConn in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic.

