🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Recap and Doc Sadler

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are recapping their trips to Phoenix to watch the Jayhawks big win over UNLV. Then we’re talking to College Basketball Royalty, Assistant to the Head Coach for the Kansas Jayhawks Doc Sadler. We’ll hear his stories from his early years with Eddie Sutton at Arkansas to his current role advising Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

