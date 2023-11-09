Open Calendar Open Tickets Open Calendar
🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Jason Bean

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean.

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean.  He entered the season as the backup to Jalon Daniels, but as they say you’re only one snap away.  We’ll talk with the Jayhawk signal caller about his college career, earning two straight bowl bids for KU, and the bright future of Jayhawk football.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at www.bv.com/careers

