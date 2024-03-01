🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Lance Leipold New Deal, S'Mya Nichols, Men's Basketball at Baylor, Women's Golf Victory

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking about the exciting new deal to keep Lance Leipold in Lawrence. We’re catching up with the amazing S’Mya Nichols before the Jayhawks begin their tournament run. We will recap Men’s Basketball’s week and preview Kansas / Baylor. And we will talk about an incredible win for the Kansas Women’s Golf team.

