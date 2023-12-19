🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Lance Leipold

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold. Greg Gurley, Wayne Simien and the Coach will talk about the demolition going on just outside his office window as the Gateway Project gets underway. You’ll hear what’s been keeping him busy, from traveling the country on recruiting trips, to prepping the team for the Kansas’ showdown with UNLV in the Guaranteed Rates Bowl and much more. You can follow the renovations of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at https://kugatewaydistrict.com/