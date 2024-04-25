🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: NFL Draft

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast we’re talking about the talent development for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks with the University of Kansas Director of Scouting, Scott Aligo. Then, we’ll hear from two of the Jayhawks top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft Austin Booker and Dominick Puni.

