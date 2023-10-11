🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Rich Miller

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to one of the leaders of the Kansas Defense, Linebacker Rich Miller. From growing up in Detroit, to his golf game, we’ll cover it all! And Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will give their impressions of Late Nate at the Phog, and preview Kansas and Oklahoma State.

