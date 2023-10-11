Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Buy Tickets Shop Gear
Open Search
Football

🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Rich Miller

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to one of the leaders of the Kansas Defense, Linebacker Rich Miller.

🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Rich Miller

Spotify Google 810 Radio More Episodes

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to one of the leaders of the Kansas Defense, Linebacker Rich Miller.  From growing up in Detroit, to his golf game, we’ll cover it all!  And Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will give their impressions of Late Nate at the Phog, and preview Kansas and Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com

Powered by WMT Digital