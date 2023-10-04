🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Tony Sands and Nick Reid

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re reliving the glory days before Tony Sands and Nick Reid enter the Kansas Ring of Honor Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. From Tony Sand’s 396 yard 4 touchdown performance against Missouri, to Nick Reid’s Big XII Defensive Player of the Year title we’ll cover it all.

