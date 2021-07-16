🏈 Jayhawks Alter Plans, Conduct Big 12 Media Days Virtually
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Due to inclement weather in the Lawrence area, the Kansas Jayhawks were unable to attend Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas in person, but that didn’t stop the Jayhawks from participating in interviews from Rock Chalk Headquarters and building excitement for the 2021 season.
"First of all, just like to take the time to apologize for not having the opportunity to be there in person. It's unfortunate we could not get clearance to depart Lawrence here this morning. Nevertheless, extremely excited to be with you all today. Excited to be here at the University of Kansas. It's been an exciting few months with a lot to do in a short period of time."Lance Leipold, Head Coach
Despite not being able to attend in person at AT&T stadium, that didn’t stop the Jayhawks from dressing for the occasion. Check out how Kwamie Lassiter II and Kenny Logan Jr. prepared for Big 12 Media Days.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and players Kwamie Lassiter II and Kenny Logan Jr., participated in various different interviews with ESPN, the Big 12 Conference and local and national media, telling their story and what they will bring to the field in the upcoming season.
At 1 p.m., Leipold took center stage for his Big 12 Media Days press conference, where he addressed the media over Zoom. Leipold talked about the process of developing culture, the current state of the roster, the upcoming season and more.
Watch the full press conference below.
"I think there's no simple quick fixes in building a program or in rebuilding a program. Our approach is going to be consistent in what we're going to do, consistent in our recruiting methods, starting locally, again, spreading out throughout the nation within the Big 12 footprint."
"I think the stability and consistency within our staff that we've been able to have at both those previous stops have been very impactful to our young men, that they have the same voice within the same schemes of doing the same things. Our players, give them the best chance to be successful and continue to build and get better daily when they have the same consistent message."
"I think whether it be success or when programs haven't had success, you can't spend any time looking in the rearview mirror. Look through the windshield, keep it a day at a time, don't get too far ahead of yourself or too far behind. Be where your feet are at and continue to work each and every day to be a little bit better than you were before. We've taken that when things have been going well for us and through tougher times."-- Lance Leipold
Despite Coach Leipold and players not able to make it to Arlington, we caught up with some of the national media to hear what they thought of the hiring of Lance Leipold and the direction of Kansas football.