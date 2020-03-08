🥎 Jayhawks Cap Off Perfect Weekend with Win Over Shockers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball completes a perfect 5-0 weekend in the Rock Chalk Challenge with a 10-7 victory over Wichita State on Sunday at Arrocha Ballpark inside of Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks and Shockers squared off in the Rock Chalk Challenge finale on Sunday afternoon, and the Kansas bats continued where they had left off on Saturday. KU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning after redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a two-run shot to deep center field, her 10th of the season. The Shockers responded with two home runs over the next two innings to take a 4-3 lead entering the bottom half of the third inning.

Kansas immediately took back the momentum, however, putting together a six-run third inning of its own. This included freshman Ashlyn Anderson connecting on a three-run long ball, the first of her career, and a solo shot to deep center by junior Tarin Travieso. WSU would add three more runs over the course of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but senior Hailey Reed shut the door on the Shockers’ comeback with a one-two-three seventh inning.

Sophomore Lexy Mills received her third win of the season after coming in to pitch 2.2 innings and recording five strikeouts.