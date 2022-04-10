🥎 Jayhawks Close Out Weekend with 3-1 Victory Over Bears

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball wrapped up its weekend series against Baylor with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks move to 13-22 overall and 2-7 in Big 12, while the Bears drop to 20-18 overall and 2-7 in conference.

Savanna DesRochers started in the circle and threw her first complete game of the season. She held the Bears to just two hits and only allowed one run.

Kansas struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Olivia Bruno led off and took a swing to put one over the fence for a home run. The solo bomb marked her seventh home run of the season.

Madison Hirsch followed with a walk and then moved to second when Haleigh Harper hit a sacrifice bunt. Angela Price then singled and advanced on the throw. Hirsch moved to third. Lyric Moore hit a two-RBI single to bring Hirsch and Price home to make the score 3-0.

Baylor added one run in the top of the fourth after a double and a single brought one in and made the score 3-1. These were the only two hits that Kansas gave up.

There was no score change for the remainder of the game. DesRochers had a total of four strikeouts, including a strikeout looking in the top of the seventh to end the game.

Ashlyn Anderson led the offense as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Bruno had a home run and a RBI. Moore, Bruno, Price and Omli each had one hit. Moore had two RBI.

Up Next

Kansas will play a midweek game on Tuesday, April 12 against Kansas City. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.