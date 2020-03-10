🥎 Jayhawks Come Up Short Against Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas softball was unable to pull off the upset of the No. 20 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, falling 3-2 and 1-0 in the midweek doubleheader at Bogle Park.

Game One

It was a stalemate affair between the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks through the first three innings of play with neither team able to get a run up on the board. However, redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre would break the tie with her 11th home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to give Kansas the 1-0 lead. KU would then add on to its lead in the top of the seventh inning with a solo shot by redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey to give the Jayhawks the 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Arkansas was not going to be denied though as they put up three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the game 3-2.

Game Two

The game was a pitchers duel between sophomore Lexy Mills and Jenna Bloom of Arkansas. The two combined for just six hits through six innings and neither team found themselves with a run heading into the final frame. Kansas was unable to get a run on the board in its half inning, but the Razorbacks were able to knock in the game’s lone run in walk-off fashion with a solo shot home run to left field.