🥎 Jayhawks Come Up Short Against Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas softball was unable to pull off the upset of the No. 20 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, falling 3-2 and 1-0 in the midweek doubleheader at Bogle Park.
Game One
It was a stalemate affair between the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks through the first three innings of play with neither team able to get a run up on the board. However, redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre would break the tie with her 11th home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to give Kansas the 1-0 lead. KU would then add on to its lead in the top of the seventh inning with a solo shot by redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey to give the Jayhawks the 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Arkansas was not going to be denied though as they put up three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the game 3-2.
Game Two
The game was a pitchers duel between sophomore Lexy Mills and Jenna Bloom of Arkansas. The two combined for just six hits through six innings and neither team found themselves with a run heading into the final frame. Kansas was unable to get a run on the board in its half inning, but the Razorbacks were able to knock in the game’s lone run in walk-off fashion with a solo shot home run to left field.
"My biggest takeaway is that both of our pitchers did a great job tonight. They were really pounding the zone, getting a lot of strikes and getting ahead in the counts. Our bats were hot in game one. I thought we had a lot of really quality at-bats. Obviously though, against a good hitting team like Arkansas you just know that you have to play seven innings. I was really proud of my team today. We had a great fight and compete factor and we didn't give up after game one. Hopefully, we will continue to learn from that because they are a great team and we can take that into conference play."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey finished 1-for-3 (.333) with a solo home run in game one against the Razorbacks.
- Redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre finished 1-for-3 (.333) with a solo home run in the first game of the doubleheader. It was her 11th home run of the season.
- Senior Hailey Reed pitched 6.2 innings and finished with seven strikeouts in game one.
- Sophomore Lexy Mills pitched 6.1 innings and compiled four strikeouts and allowed just three hits in game two.
Up Next
- Kansas comes home to host the Jayhawk Invitational March 13-15 at Arrocha Ballpark in Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will play in two games against Kansas City and two games against Tulsa.