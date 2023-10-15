⚽️ Jayhawks Come Up Short Sunday Against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas fell 1-0 in a close match to West Virginia on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. A goal by Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 56th minute was the difference.

West Virginia improved to 7-7-3 on the season with the win and 5-3-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas dropped to 3-8-6 on the year and 0-7-2 in conference action. Seven of Kansas’ eight defeats this season have been by one goal.

“It’s like so many of the other games in the conference that we have played,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “There was not a lot in the game. It was 12-9 in shots and 3-2 in corners. The one good opportunity that they had they finished. That is what we’re not doing right now. I said to the players, I can’t fault anyone on their effort and intensity. The kids are continuing to fight and show a lot of resilience right now. It’s not easy when you’re playing well and not getting results to be able to keep showing up every day and keep fighting and keep working. This group has shown massive resilience and I’m proud of that.”

Kansas controlled the possession early in the first half and was on the attack, taking four of the first five shots in the contest. Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar made four saves in the first half, including a big save in the middle of the box in the 39th minute. The score was tied 0-0 at the half.

West Virginia scored the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute. Heredia-Beltran scored her second goal of the season on a header off a pass from Jordyn Wilson and a cross by Maya McCutcheon.

The Mountaineers had a 12-9 edge on shots in the match. Pasar made five saves total in the match and now has at least five saves in a game eight times this season. Hallie Klanke led the Jayhawks with three shots.

UP NEXT

Kansas finishes the 2023 season on Monday, Oct. 23 against Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match at Rock Chalk Park scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.