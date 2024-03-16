🥎 Jayhawks Defeat No. 19/13 Baylor, 2-0, to Clinch Big 12 Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior Sara Roszak’s two-run single in the fourth inning paired with three KU double plays propelled Kansas to a 2-0 win against No. 19/13 Baylor on a windy Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark. Roszak collected two of Kansas’ three hits for the game.

With the victory, Kansas (18-7-1, 3-2 Big 12) earned the Big 12 series over Baylor (16-7, 1-4), its first series win against a ranked conference opponent since 2005 against Oklahoma. Additionally, in picking up their seventh shutout of the season, the Jayhawks won their fifth-straight game and improved to 5-0 at home this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Jayhawks showed a solid defense throughout the contest as Baylor stranded 11 runners for the game, including two in the top of the first inning. In the first, sophomore first baseman Campbell Bagshaw contested two unassisted groundouts and sophomore right fielder Aynslee Linduff caught a fly ball to keep the Bears from scoring.

Kansas continued to make defensive strides in the top of the third turning a 6-4-3 double play and keeping the Bears scoreless. This would be KU’s first of three double plays for the contest.

Kansas started the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back singles by senior left fielder Savanna DesRochers and Roszak. Senior center fielder Angela Price then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Baylor got out of the jam with a strikeout and two groundouts as KU left the bases loaded.

Baylor answered back in the top of the fourth inning, loading the bases with one out. Jayhawk first baseman Campbell Bagshaw then caught a line drive down the line and completed the double play as she dove to tag first base.

The Jayhawks scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth with a solid single hit through the right side by Roszak. This scored Ashlyn Anderson and Emma Tatum, who pinch-ran for Addison Purvis, who both previously walked, making the score 2-0.

Baylor answered back again by loading the bases in the top of the fifth with one out, but a line drive caught by third baseman Anderson and a swift tag on the bag contributed to another double play for KU, again leaving the Bears scoreless.

Following a lead-off double in the top of the sixth, senior left handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton relieved KU starter Katie Brooks and proceeded to retire the side, allowing KU to maintain its 2-0 lead. Brooks, who improved to 8-1 on the season with the win, ended the contest going five innings and giving up no runs with three strikeouts.

Hamilton struck out two Bears to start the seventh, but Baylor would not go down without a fight, loading the bases with two hits and a walk. Price then caught a fly ball to end the contest. Hamilton picked up her second save of the season going the final two innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Katie Brooks (8-1)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 3 SO

Save: Kasey Hamilton (2)

Final Line: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Aliyah Binford (5-5)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 5 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lawrence native Roszak delivered two-consecutive hits on the day, one of which was a powerful single to right field that drove in two, which secured the Jayhawks’ 2-0 victory over Baylor.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I just love that we keep getting it from different people. Today, Sara (Roszak) stepped up for us at the plate and was huge, just really clutch. She had great at-bats all day. I’m so proud of our defense. They (Baylor) had opportunities to grab some momentum, but we did an awesome job of shutting them down. We had to make big plays today and our defense came through for us. Winning the series is huge, but we can’t be satisfied with that. We have to keep growing and learning, and hopefully tomorrow we come out with another big fight.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I just knew I had two runners in scoring position. That was a really good part of the game to really get ahead and grab some momentum for the team. I was really just thinking about the team. I love this team and I want to do great for them.” – Junior Sara Roszak

“I just knew that I had to keep competing for my teammates. At the plate, they were competing their butts off, so I had to have their back just like they had mine. I trusted my defense, who played phenomenal today.” – Junior Katie Brooks

The last time Kansas won a Big 12 series against a ranked opponent was in 2005 against Oklahoma.

Kansas turned three double plays in the game with a 6-4-3 double play to end the Baylor top half of the third inning, a diving catch by first baseman Campbell Bagshaw who dove and tagged first base to end Baylor’s fourth inning and another line drive catch by third baseman Ashlyn Anderson who then touched third ending BU’s fifth inning. It marked KU’s 11th, 12th and 13th double plays of the season.

The three double plays turned were the most in a game for Kansas this season.

Kansas recorded its seventh shutout of the season and second in Big 12 play. KU shutout UCF, 1-0, on March 10, in Orlando.

Roszak recorded her fourth multi-hit game of the season. It was her first multi-RBI contest in 2024.

Hamilton collected her second save of the season. Her first was against Austin Peay on Feb. 29.

Brooks improved to 8-1 on the season going 5.0 innings and giving up no runs with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Baylor will conclude its three-game series on Sunday, March 17, with the first pitch slated for 12 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action via live statistics, or listen live on KJKH (90.7 FM). Fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets here.