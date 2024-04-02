🥎 Jayhawks Drop Midweek Game at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas softball dropped its first game of the week at Nebraska, 4-0, Tuesday night at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln.

Kansas batted .222 with runners on as the Jayhawks fell to 22-12-1 while Nebraska improved to 22-13.

HOW IT HAPPENED



Nebraska were the first ones to strike in the bottom of the first. After Kasey Hamilton forced a groundout, the Huskers got a hit. After a popup to give the defense two outs, Nebraska doubled to right center to bring in its first run.

The Huskers added one more run in the bottom of the third. After Nebraska opened with a single and a walk, the Huskers hit another single to push its second run of the game across.

Nebraska again got the bats going with more singles in the fourth. Nebraska opened the frame with a single and with two outs, hit another single to extend its lead to 3-0.

Katie Brooks came on as a reliever in the fourth. Hamilton finished the contest with three strikeouts while allowing three runs. After Brooks loaded the bases with a walk, she forced a flyout to right to get out of the jam and keep it 3-0 Nebraska.

Ashlyn Anderson opened the fifth with a double to right center. She was sent home after a hard hit single by pinch hitter Sophia Buzard but was thrown out from center to keep Kansas scoreless.

The Jayhawks had a chance to score in the sixth. Lyric Moore drew a walk and Hailey Cripe hit a single to put runners on first and second. With one out, Campbell Bagshaw hit a hard grounder to third as Nebraska forced a double play to end the inning.

The Huskers extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth with a leadoff solo home run. The Jayhawks were unable to get any across in the seventh as they fell 4-0.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Emmerson Cope (2-0)

Final line: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (9-8)

Final line: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 SO



QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It was a tough day to play softball, but we have to come out here and find a way to push some runs across. We left too many runners stranded, when we had opportunities to grab some momentum. Because we didn’t execute in those situations, we didn’t really get any momentum going in the game today. Midweeks are tough. Kasey I thought competed well, but right now we have to bounce back and get focused for Iowa State this weekend.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

With her single and double, Ashlyn Anderson recorded her second multi-hit game of the season.

This marks just the second time this season Kansas has been held scoreless.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play in its fifth Big 12 conference series of the season as it travels to Iowa State to take on the Cyclones in a three-game series from April 5-7 at Cyclone Sports Complex. The Jayhawks take a 7-5 conference record into the weekend and are currently fourth in the league.