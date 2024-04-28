🥎 Jayhawks Drop Series Finale at No. 4 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas softball dropped the series finale at No. 4 Oklahoma State 9-1 in five innings at Cowgirl Stadium Sunday.

Oklahoma State only out-hit Kansas by one but hit two home runs as Kansas fell to 27-21-1 and 11-13 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State improved to 42-8 (19-5 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Kansas got on the board first for the third time this series in the top of the first. Presley Limbaugh opened the game with a double to left and was brought home after Aynslee Linduff singled up the middle to give Kansas a 1-0 lead early.

Kasey Hamilton got the 24th start of her season. After forcing a groundout, Hamilton walked the next batter and gave up a single before getting two more outs to put an end to OSU's early threat.

Oklahoma State took the lead in the bottom of the third. After Hamilton retired the first batter on strikes, the Cowgirls hit a solo home run to center to tie the game at one apiece. Hamilton walked two more batters before Savanna DesRochers came on for relief. DesRochers walked the next batter and with two outs, the Cowgirls hit a grand slam to take a 5-1 lead.

The Cowgirls hit another home run in the fourth, this time a three-run shot to right center. Two walks put runners on and with no outs, OSU hit its second home run of the game to take an 8-1 lead.

The Jayhawks had a chance to cut into Oklahoma State’s lead in the fifth. September Flanagan and Limbaugh singled in back-to-back at-bats to put runners on the corners, but KU failed to capitalize as it left both runners stranded.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Lexi Kilfoyl (19-3)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Savanna DesRochers (1-1)

Final line: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 0 SO

NOTABLES

Moore caught a runner stealing in the fourth. She has now thrown out 11 runners stealing on the year, which ranks first in the Big 12.

With her single, Price extended her hitting streak to five games, the longest of her season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Big 12 newcomer BYU in a three-game series from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4, at Arrocha Ballpark. Fans can catch every pitch as all three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.