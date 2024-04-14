🥎 Jayhawks Drop Series Finale at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas softball fell to Texas Tech 4-2 in the series’ rubber match Sunday at Rocky Johnson Field.
The Jayhawks out-hit the Red Raiders six to five and left seven runners on base as KU fell to 26-14-1 and 11-7 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 26-13 (6-9 Big 12).
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Texas Tech got on the board first for the third-straight time this series in the bottom of the first. The Red Raiders opened the first with a triple down the right field line and the runner advanced home on a wild pitch to give TTU an early 1-0 lead.
- The Jayhawks answered right back with two runs in the top of the second. Hailey Cripe got the bats going for Kansas with a leadoff single up the middle, followed by a RBI double by Sara Roszak to tie the game 1-1. After Roszak advanced to third thanks to a flyout, Ashlyn Anderson brought her home with a RBI single to give KU its first lead of the day, 2-1.
- Texas Tech took back the lead in the second. TTU opened the frame with a double to left center and after a groundout, the Red Raiders hit a two-run home run to right to take a 3-2 lead.
- Kansas had scoring opportunities in the fourth and fifth, but we unable to capitalize. In the fourth, Campbell Bagshaw drew a walk and Anderson singled to left to put runners on first and second, but they were both left stranded. Presley Limbaugh doubled to left and got to third in the fifth but was also left stranded to leave Kansas still trailing by one.
- TTU tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth. After opening the inning with a double, the runner advanced to third on a flyout and then reached home on a sacrifice flyout to extend TTU’s lead to 4-2.
- In the sixth, KU got two runners in scoring position after Bagshaw doubled and Abby Carlsey reached on an error. Pinch runners Kadence Stafford and Emma Tatum reached second and third off a groundout but were left stranded.
PITCHERS OF RECORD
Win: Ranci Willis (3-0)
Final line: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO
Loss: Kasey Hamilton (10-10)
Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 0 SO
QUOTABLES & NOTABLES
“We have to rebound. They’re a really good hitting team and they just out-hit us today, that’s the bottom line. We left seven runners on base and just didn’t get timely hits when we needed to. We have to be consistent with that if we’re going to win these close games.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
- Hamilton got her 21st start in the circle and threw her 17th complete game as she increased her Big 12 leading total innings pitched to 137.1.
- Anderson produced a pair of singles to put her multi-hit games season total at three.
UP NEXT
Kansas will take the short trip to Springfield, Missouri, to compete against Missouri State in a midweek game on Wednesday, April 17, at 4 p.m. CT. Fans can catch every pitch on ESPN+.