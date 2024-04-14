🥎 Jayhawks Drop Series Finale at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas softball fell to Texas Tech 4-2 in the series’ rubber match Sunday at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Jayhawks out-hit the Red Raiders six to five and left seven runners on base as KU fell to 26-14-1 and 11-7 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 26-13 (6-9 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED



Texas Tech got on the board first for the third-straight time this series in the bottom of the first. The Red Raiders opened the first with a triple down the right field line and the runner advanced home on a wild pitch to give TTU an early 1-0 lead.

The Jayhawks answered right back with two runs in the top of the second. Hailey Cripe got the bats going for Kansas with a leadoff single up the middle, followed by a RBI double by Sara Roszak to tie the game 1-1. After Roszak advanced to third thanks to a flyout, Ashlyn Anderson brought her home with a RBI single to give KU its first lead of the day, 2-1.

Texas Tech took back the lead in the second. TTU opened the frame with a double to left center and after a groundout, the Red Raiders hit a two-run home run to right to take a 3-2 lead.

Kansas had scoring opportunities in the fourth and fifth, but we unable to capitalize. In the fourth, Campbell Bagshaw drew a walk and Anderson singled to left to put runners on first and second, but they were both left stranded. Presley Limbaugh doubled to left and got to third in the fifth but was also left stranded to leave Kansas still trailing by one.

TTU tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth. After opening the inning with a double, the runner advanced to third on a flyout and then reached home on a sacrifice flyout to extend TTU’s lead to 4-2.