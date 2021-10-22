⚽ Jayhawks Drop Tough One at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas fell 2-1 on Friday night at John Walker Soccer Complex. A late goal in the 80th minute by sophomore Shira Elinav was not enough to earn a result.

“Our kids battled,” said head coach Mark Francis. “I’m proud of them. We did not give up when they scored the second goal. We got the one back and had a couple of good opportunities that we could not quite convert. I’m disappointed for the kids because I thought they battled and played really well today.”

The Jayhawks trailed 2-0 in the match when Elinav scored the goal. Sophomores Moira Kelley and Brie Severns assisted on the score. An intense final 10 minutes ensued, but KU was unable to find the equalizer.

Texas Tech picked up a late goal before halftime in the 44th minute, and another in the 77th minute to build their two-goal lead.

Despite the result, senior defender Kaela Hansen etched her name into the Jayhawks record book. Hansen moved into the top 10 in minutes played in program history. She has accumulated 6,478 minutes in her career, putting her at ninth since minutes began being tracked in 2004.

Kansas now falls to 7-10-1 this season and 2-6 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech improved to 11-4-2 overall and 4-3-1 in conference action. The Jayhawks still have an opportunity to make the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas will have six days off until its regular season finale. The Jayhawks will host Texas at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. KU will honor its seniors prior to the game. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here. The game will also be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.