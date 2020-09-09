📱 Jayhawks Expand Digital Presence With New Mobile App

Thanks to a partnership with WMT Digital, the Jayhawks are able to continue to boost its digital presence and stay on the forefront of emerging technologies that cater to the two-thirds of its fan base who solely engage with Jayhawks through their mobile phone and tablet. Fans can search “Kansas Jayhawks” in their mobile app store to download it.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that it has launched a new mobile app featuring significant upgrades to enhance fan experience both on gameday and throughout the year. The new official Kansas Jayhawks app will replace the current Gameday app Jayhawk fans may currently have downloaded. Fans will need to delete the old app to take advantage of the improvements.

The upgraded app allows fans to create their own personalized content newsfeed and enjoy behind-the-scenes videos and feature articles. Users can begin their journey to gameday by engaging with a new shopping experience and browse the official team store for all the latest gear. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets from within the platform.

“One of the lessons of the pandemic is we have to find new ways to engage our fan base through technology,” said Chris Freet, Deputy AD for External Engagement. “We’ve shifted away from our prior app that catered solely to gamedays, and refocused our gameplan to engage fans 365 days a year. There will be new features in place for this weekend as we open competition in football and soccer, but what we are really excited about are the updates and enhancements that are coming over the course of the fall and this academic year.”

The official Kansas Jayhawks app is a must-have for fans headed to the game or following from the sidelines. By downloading and installing the app, fans can begin enjoying these new features:

Personalized Newsfeed: Follow your favorite sports and instantly get the latest news, personalized for you. Have a customized sports experience and be the first to know all about the Kansas Jayhawks.

Follow your favorite sports and instantly get the latest news, personalized for you. Have a customized sports experience and be the first to know all about the Kansas Jayhawks. VIP Access: Enjoy behind-the-scenes access to in-depth articles, contest results, The Jayhawker podcasts and videos from your favorite teams, players and alumni.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes access to in-depth articles, contest results, The Jayhawker podcasts and videos from your favorite teams, players and alumni. New Shopping Experience: Browse the official team store for all the latest gear and purchase tickets from within the platform.

Browse the official team store for all the latest gear and purchase tickets from within the platform. Push Notifications: Allow push notifications to get alerts for breaking news, score updates and more!

Fans will also be able to create an account that will serve them exclusive content before anyone else. Kansas Jayhawks supporters will be able to sync that login with their Williams Education Fund account to enjoy that same exclusive content plus much more.

“Our hope is not only will Williams Education Fund donors download the app, but that they will set up an account because KU will use the app to bring them new benefits during the pandemic and beyond,” said Freet. “Donors can expect to receive feature and breaking content first, as well as exclusive content and live events. While the launch of the app and the timing of these new benefits for donors is tied to the pandemic, regardless, we believe it was incumbent upon us to create this next additional layer of benefits to the donors that financially support the Jayhawks.”

About WMT

WMT is an engineering and technology firm that serves as a creative agency with a partnership-first approach. It is built on an array of creatives, strategists & developers that allows growth for any given project. It features an adaptable and multi-disciplined team that gives it the freedom to think outside of the box when it comes to working with its clients. Its focus is to create and foster partnerships to provide measured and meaningful growth for its clients.