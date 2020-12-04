🏀 Jayhawks fall at Ole Miss, 70-53

OXFORD, Miss. – Despite another 20 point-plus game performance from Sophomore Holly Kersgieter, Kansas drops SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Ole Miss, 70-53, inside the Pavilion on Thursday night.

On the verge of a double-double, Kersgieter tallied 20 points and nine rebounds to lead all Jayhawks while junior Aniya Thomas added 14 points. Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti also nearly posted a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

A slow start kept the Jayhawks from finding their footing as the Lady Rebels never let go of their lead for the entirety of the game. Kansas started the second half down, 33-22, but attempted to mount a comeback as they outscored Ole Miss, 23-16, in the third quarter. The third saw a quick surge from the Jayhawks when they went on a 7-0 run at the 6:17-minute mark. Kansas ended the quarter down by four points, 49-45. The Jayhawks fought to come within five points in the final quarter, but Ole Miss held on to its lead for the victory.

With the win, Kansas falls to 2-1 on the season and 3-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge series. Ole Miss improves to 2-0 on the young season. The Lady Rebels were led by a combined 39 points from redshirt sophomore Donnetta Johnson (21 pts) and junior Shakira Austin (18 pts).

STAT OF THE GAME

20 – Kersgieter turned in 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from the three, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. The 20- plus point performance is her second this season and fourth in her career. She is the second Jayhawk on the roster, that has registered four 20-plus point games.

NOTES

KU drops to 2-1 on the season for the first time since 2015-16. The last time KU was 2-1 to start the season, coach Brandon Schneider was in his first year at Kansas.

Tonight’s loss is the Jayhawks’ second SEC/Big 12 Challenge loss. The first loss came against Alabama, 71-65, in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 4, 2016. KU is now 3-2 all-time in the challenge.

Kersgieter registers the second 20+ point game. Has a total of four in her career.

Thomas scored 14 points making it her first double-digit game of 2020-21.

Kansas outperformed Ole Miss in the paint, tallying 26 points in the paint compared to their 20.

It was deadlock when it came to rebounds as both teams each grabbed a total of 41 boards. Chatzileonti led the Jayhawks with 10, followed by Kersgieter with nine.

KU’s best quarter came in the third where the Jayhawks outscored the Lady Rebels 23-16.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head back home to host Oral Roberts on Sunday, December 6 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ as well as the Jayhawk Radio Network.